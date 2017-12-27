Explosion hits Argentina's grains hub Rosario: export chamber

An explosion hit port General San Martin in Argentina’s grains hub of Rosario on Wednesday, affecting shipping activities, the CIARA-CEC chamber of export companies said, Reuters reported.

A local newspaper said more than a dozen dock workers were injured in the explosion and television images showed thick black clouds of smoke billowing from the port. Details about the cause and size of the blast were not immediately available.

“I was just informed that there was an explosion at a plant operated by Nidera, which now belongs to COFCO. There apparently were injuries but I do not know how serious,” Andres Alcaraz, spokesman for CIARA-CEC, told Reuters by telephone.

A COFCO spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. Rosario newspaper La Capital said there were at least 17 injuries. Local police told Reuters they could not confirm details of the incident.