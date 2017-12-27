Operational Headquarters of MES urges media to refrain from using unofficial information about missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

The Operational Headquarters of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan disseminated information in connection with the search for three mountaineers missing in the Guba region, said in the message on the website of the Ministry.

"There are various calls for the creation of volunteers to search for the missing mountaineers. Considering the complex terrain and meteorological conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that persons who do not have the appropriate equipment, as well as those who have not undergone special training, may endanger their lives", said in the message of the headquarters.