The national currency of Azerbaijan stabilizes

2017-12-28 02:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Azad Hasanli, Rauf Guliyev - Trend:

The national currency of Azerbaijan has stabilized, said Samir Sharifov, the country’s Finance Minister in an interview with state TV channel AzTV.

"Since the beginning of the year, the manat rate has even slightly strengthened [against the dollar]. Compared to the beginning of the year, the manat rate strengthened by 3.4 percent, and in comparison with February - by 10 percent", he said.