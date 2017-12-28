Azerbaijan's economy to grow by 1.5% in 2018 - Finance Minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Azerbaijan's economy will grow by 1.5% next year, said Samir Sharifov, the country’s Finance Minister in an interview with state TV channel AzTV.

"The balance of the foreign trade of the country is positive, and amounts to five billion dollars. The country received more foreign currency. This suggests that the state's measures aimed at reducing dependence on imports yield results", he said.

Of course, he said, there is also the role of raising the price of oil, but at the same time, the policy pursued in the country aimed at stimulating exports and import substitution, give their positive results.