Azerbaijan to increase socially oriented expenditures in 2018

2017-12-28 06:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan's budget is traditionally socially oriented, said Samir Sharifov, the country’s Finance Minister in an interview with state TV channel AzTV.

"Azerbaijan is a developing state and has achieved many tasks over the past 10-15 years. If we analyze our investment costs, we will see that they were quite high. In this case, as a rule, the most part is the expenditure of social orientation. The head of state pays much attention to this", he said.