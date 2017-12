5.5-magnitude quake hits near Guam

A major 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday off the US West Pacific territory of Guam, which houses a sprawling military base, according to the US Geological Survey data, Sputnik reported.

The quake hit 140 kilometers (97 miles) southwest of the Merizo village at the depth of almost 15 kilometers (9 miles). There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.