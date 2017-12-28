Azerbaijan plays major role in maintaining stability in region, says Vaira Vike-Freiberga

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:



Azerbaijan plays a major role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, said Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.



"Azerbaijan occupies a crucially important geopolitical place in the Caucasus and plays a major role in maintaining peace and stability in the region," Vike-Freiberga told Trend.



She stressed that Azerbaijan, as an oil-producing country, has directed its income from natural resources into visibly improving its infrastructures and improving the welfare of its people.



Vike-Freiberga further highlighted the unique tolerant atmosphere in Azerbaijan.



"As a largely Muslim country, Azerbaijan stands out for its ability to maintain a secular state, where freedom of religion goes hand in hand with tolerance and peaceful coexistence of different confessions," she said.



Vike-Freiberga emphasized that along with its rapid and successful modernization, Azerbaijan continues to make education a major priority of the state.



"Thus the country ensures the ability of its population to adjust to the demands of a rapidly changing world and to continue to thrive in it," she concluded.

