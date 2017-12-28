Uzbekistan, Russia see rise in trade turnover

2017-12-28 10:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan from January to October this year amounted to $28 billion, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Uzbekistan Vladimir Tyurdenev said during the conference dedicated to the results of the year.

The trade turnover increased by 25 percent compared to the same period last year. In physical terms, the volume of trade increased by 6.3 percent - from 3.6 million tons to 3.8 million tons.

He further said that to date over 900 enterprises with the participation of Russian capital operate in Uzbekistan, and there are about 600 Uzbek economic entities in the Russian Federation.