PM expects 2018 to be more difficult year for Armenia

2017-12-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has admitted that the Armenian economy is like a dried, unprocessed field.

Karapetyan, talking to local media, said that 2018 will be more difficult year for Armenia than 2017.

"This year, we did not lay many necessary bases for further growth, for example, compared to 2017, we increased capital expenditures by 70 percent," he said.