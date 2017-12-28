Work underway to free Azerbaijani hostages taken by Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The work continued with the Russian Federation, OSCE and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in connection with the release of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were taken hostage by Armenians in their native lands, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy in Baku Dec. 28.

Hajiyev said that as a result of the Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, the issue of about 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis was discussed with international organizations.