FAO to continue supporting development of beekeeping in Azerbaijan

2017-12-28 10:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations will continue supporting development of beekeeping in Azerbaijan, Melek Cakmak, head of the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office, told reporters in Baku Dec. 28.

She said that the FAO intends to launch another project in this sphere in 2018.