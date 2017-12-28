Turkmenistan expecting investments from Georgian companies

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The State Migration Service of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia Giorgi Karalashvili, said the Migration Service in a message.

The dynamics of Turkmen-Georgian migration relations is growing after the expansion of projects in the field of economic cooperation, which shows the possibility of increasing investments by leading companies in Georgia, says the message.

The parties expressed their confidence that cooperation between the countries will develop dynamically.