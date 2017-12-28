Deputy PM talks Food Safety Agency in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The necessary legal basis has been created in order to start the activities of the Food Safety Agency from January 1, 2018, said Chairman of the Food Safety Commission and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov at the commission’s meeting.

Ahmadov said that the Food Safety Commission was established to ensure the activity of the Food Safety Agency.

“Chairman of the Food Safety Agency has already been appointed and will start working from January 1. Thus, the work of the Food Security Commission will be suspended,” noted the deputy prime minister.