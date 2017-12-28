Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to five countries

2017-12-28 11:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend

Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to five countries this year, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy on Dec. 28.

"Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) was established in 2011 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and supports poverty reduction, development of science, culture and health, application of communication and information technologies, efficient use of energy resources, various grant programs, as well as other humanitarian and technical projects within the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the developing countries. More than 40 African, Asian and Latin American countries have benefited from the programs implemented by AIDA," reads the statement.

The ministry stressed that the delivery of the humanitarian aid, mainly food products sent by the Emergency Situations Ministry of Azerbaijan in accordance with the presidential order with the purpose to render aid to Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar on Sept,9, 2017 was ensured with the help of AIDA and Embassy of Azerbaijan in India.

"Also, in response to the call of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres with the order of the President of Azerbaijan through AIDA Azerbaijan provided financial aid via the United Nations for the people in Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan and north-eastern Nigeria stricken by famine threat as the result of humanitarian crisis and to Yemen within the framework of High Level Donor Conference," reads the statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news