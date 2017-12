Azerbaijan to chair BSEC next year

2017-12-28 11:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend

Azerbaijan will chair the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in 2018.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced about this in a statement on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy on Dec. 28.