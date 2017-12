Azerbaijan, Belarus to open plant in Turkey (PHOTO)

Joint Azerbaijan-Belarus tractor assembly plant will be opened in Turkey next year, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.

He noted that the plant’s opening is scheduled for the third or the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018.