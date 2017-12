38 IS members detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Thirty-eight members of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group have been detained following a special operation in Turkey’s Bursa province, the police of the province said in a message Dec. 28.

Turkish citizens are also among the detained, according to the message.

Meanwhile, 62 foreigners, who are members of the IS terrorist group, were detained in Istanbul during the special operation on Dec. 1.