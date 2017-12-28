Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover expected to hit $150M (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28



The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus is expected to reach $150 million until the end of 2017, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.

He reminded that for ten months of this year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $119 million, which is 15 percent more than in the same period last year.

In 2016, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $124.5 million.