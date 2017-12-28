Azerbaijan agrees on expansion of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative’s office

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan positively responded to proposals on increasing the number of staff members of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative’s office, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

He said that this issue was discussed during the year.

Hajiyev made the remarks at a press conference on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy in Baku Dec. 28.

The spokesman noted that this issue was also reflected in the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

He added that the increase in the number of staff members of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative’s office should be conducted in parallel with substantive and intensive negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagornom-Karabakh conflict.

