Azerbaijan improving honey bee gene pool

2017-12-28 11:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Baku has hosted a final seminar of the project “Improving living standards of rural population through increasing productivity in beekeeping” implemented by Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

The project aims to increase productivity of local Caucasian honey bee breeds, as well as to enhance skills of beekeepers in order to increase volumes of honey production from one honeycomb. These steps, in turn, are aimed at increasing the income and living conditions of the Azerbaijani beekeepers.

Gene pool honey bee nurseries were established in the Beekeeping Center under Azerbaijan’s Research Institute of Animal Breeding, as well as in the Gakh district of the country within the project. The bee nurseries, which were provided with the necessary equipment, were established with the support of the FAO.