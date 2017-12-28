Azerbaijan’s list of undesirable persons includes 600 people – ministry (UPDATE)

2017-12-28 11:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 11:25)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The list of undesirable persons of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry includes 600 people, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev at a press conference on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy in Baku Dec. 28.

In 2017, Azerbaijan was asked to remove the names of 10 people from the list of undesirable persons, said Hajiyev.

The names of some of them were removed from the list, the appeals of others are being considered, he said.

Speaking about the Turkish citizens who illegally visited the Nagorno-Karabakh, the spokesman noted the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies continue staying in contact with Turkish law enforcement agencies in this regard.

Hajiyev emphasized that as a result of propaganda and awareness-raising efforts, people have no longer believe in Armenia’s lies, and foreign ministries of some countries have posted news on their websites that there is legal liability for such visits.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news