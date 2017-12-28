Azerbaijan aims to improve population’s supply with honey

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan aims at improving the supply of population with honey, Galib Abdulaliyev, head of the animal breeding department of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry, told reporters in Baku Dec. 28.

“Every year, 10 kilograms of honey are collected from each bee family in Azerbaijan,” he noted. “This is a very low indicator, since in other countries, the average annual yield of each bee family is 20.5 kilograms of honey. As a result, only 280 grams of honey accounts for one person in Azerbaijan. We intend to bring this figure to one kilogram.”