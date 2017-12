Belarus to open stores of national brand goods in Azerbaijan’s districts (PHOTO)

2017-12-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Belarus will expand its store network of national brand goods in Azerbaijan’s districts in 2018, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.