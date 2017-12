Azerbaijan, Belarus eye joint production of pharmaceuticals (PHOTO)

2017-12-28 12:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus are planning to establish a joint venture for production of pharmaceuticals, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.

He noted that it is planned to build the plant in Azerbaijan.