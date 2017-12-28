Citizens of 14 more countries to obtain electronic visas through ASAN Visa system

2017-12-28 12:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Fourteen more countries were added to the list of countries, citizens of which will obtain electronic visas through the ASAN Visa system for visiting Azerbaijan, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in a message on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy.

This step was taken for the promotion and development of tourism in Azerbaijan.

The terms of issuing and using electronic visas through the ASAN Visa system were developed jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.