Ministry: Azerbaijan condemns rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia

2017-12-28 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan condemns rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev at a press conference on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy in Baku Dec. 28.

Hajiyev noted that such negative circumstances can cause tension in the region.

“We call on to increase the political and diplomatic efforts in order to ensure peace and stability in the region,” added the spokesman.

