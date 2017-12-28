Iran, Oman sign deal to co-op in fishing sector

2017-12-28 13:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran and Oman has signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fishing sector, Ali-Akbar Khodaei, secretary general of Iran’s Fisheries Production and Trading Union, said.

Under the memorandum, Iran will export trout eggs to Oman, Khodaei said, the state-run IRINN TV reported Dec. 25.

He further said that Oman will supply Iran with tuna as well.

Iran's fishery exports during the current Iranian fiscal year (started March 20) is expected to reach $450 million, he said, adding that the figure stood at $200 million in the first seven months of the year(March 20-Oct. 22).