Azerbaijan improving honey bee gene pool (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Baku has hosted a final seminar of the project “Improving living standards of rural population through increasing productivity in beekeeping” implemented by Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

The project aims to increase productivity of local Caucasian honey bee breeds, as well as to enhance skills of beekeepers in order to increase volumes of honey production from one honeycomb. These steps, in turn, are aimed at increasing the income and living conditions of the Azerbaijani beekeepers.