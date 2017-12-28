2017 was successful for Azerbaijan-Belarus relations: envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The year 2017 can be assessed as quite successful for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.

“The year 2017 marked certain positive developments and an excellent level of cooperation,” said Akhramovich. “The relations of our countries, as always, were friendly and mutually beneficial.”

“Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of cooperation between the two countries,” said Akhramovich. “The two sides will continue working on intensification of comprehensive relations, in particular on the development of trade and economic ties.”

