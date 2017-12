Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on Georgia's state debt

2017-12-28 13:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a law ratifying the agreement on re-structuring of the debts of the Government of Georgia, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message Dec. 28.

The ratification of the law implies that the Georgian government will pay $37.9 million to Kazakhstan in 2017-2025.