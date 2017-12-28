Putin says St. Petersburg supermarket bombing was terror act

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a bomb blast in a St Petersburg supermarket on Wednesday was an act of terrorism, and that security forces whose lives were threatened by terrorist suspects should shoot to kill if necessary, Reuters reports.

Putin was speaking on Thursday at an awards ceremony in the Kremlin for Russian personnel who served in Syria.

“You know that yesterday in St Petersburg a terrorist act was carried out,” Putin told the audience, referring to the explosion that injured 13 shoppers in a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain.

Investigators have opened a criminal case into Wednesday evening’s blast, which they said was caused by a homemade bomb packed with pieces of metal.

Russian media reports said the bomb was hidden in a locker where shoppers leave their belongings.

Putin said the FSB security service had recently prevented “another attempted terrorist act.”