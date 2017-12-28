EU acknowledges Georgia’s reforms, offers additional 140m GEL

2017-12-28 14:14 | www.trend.az | 1

The European Union (EU) is offering 140 million GEL (about $54.37m/€48.1m) to Georgia in support of reforms, announces the Delegation of the EU to Georgia, Agenda reports.

The EU has transferred this non-reimbursable aid to Georgia in acknowledgement of commonly agreed reform progress in 2017 in several sectors:

Trade and business development

Vocational education and employment

Agriculture

Integration of internally displaced people (IDPs)

Payments were also made for Georgia's justice sector, public administration, public finance management and regional development policy.

Based on independent reports, the EU assessed progress in regards to Government commitments in each of the mentioned sectors and came to the following conclusions:

Support to EU-Georgia Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) and Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Employment and Vocational Education and Training (EVET) Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD II)