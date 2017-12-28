Installation of above-ground pipes at Star refinery 98% complete

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Installation of above-ground pipes has been completed by 98 percent as part of the construction of Star refinery of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, SOCAR tweeted Dec.28.

Total weight of the pipes is 55,000 tons, thus, big cranes were involved in their installation.

The cost of the project is about $6 billion. The refinery will be able to process 10 million tons of oil per year with storage capacity of 1.6 million cubic meters.