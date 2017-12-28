Kazakh parliament defines status of special economic zones

2017-12-28 14:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The presentation of the bill "On introducing changes and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on special economic and industrial zones, attracting investments, developing and promoting exports" was held in the Kazakh parliament.

"In current legislation on SEZ (special economic zones), the authorized body is a specific ministry, regional administrations, but the status of special economic zones is not defined. These problems will be eliminated in the framework of work on this bill," said Meiram Pshembaev, a member of the parliament, head of the working group on the bill, Kazakh media outlets reported.