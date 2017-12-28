Turkey says rejected demand of Int’l Criminal Court

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey rejected the demand of the International Criminal Court to arrest and extradite Sudanese President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir during his visit to Istanbul to attend the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Dec. 28.

He added that during the recent OIC Summit in Istanbul on Jerusalem, the International Criminal Court sent a letter demanding to arrest the Sudanese president and extradite him to the court.