Azerbaijan, Belarus eye joint production of pharmaceuticals (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus are planning to establish a joint venture for production of pharmaceuticals, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.

He noted that it is planned to build the plant in Azerbaijan.

“First agreements in this regard were reached during the visit of Healthcare Minister of Belarus Valery Malashko to Azerbaijan,” said Akhramovich. “Today we are at the preliminary stage of establishing a Belarusian pharmaceutical facility in Azerbaijan. We have the relevant experience, personnel and technologies.”