SOCAR may open network of filling stations in Belarus (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Belarus and Azerbaijan intend to work out the issue of opening a network of filling stations of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Belarus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 28.