Geneva meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents encouraging - OSCE Special Rep.

2017-12-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The recent meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and of Armenia in Geneva is important and to some extent encouraging, Gunther Bachler, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, said in his interview to the OSCE website.

He further stressed that for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict there are some principles about final status on the table, but no real negotiation architecture.

Bächler noted that there was also drafted a non-paper on a mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations, another confidence-building measure that has yet to be implemented.