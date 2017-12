Azerbaijani banks may get new concessions on liability restructuring

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The period, during which banks can carry out voluntary restructuring of their liabilities, may be extended in Azerbaijan.

The relevant amendments to the “Law on Banks” are envisaged by a new draft law that is being discussed by the Azerbaijani parliament.