Azer Turk Bank summarizes training for youth

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

State-owned Azer Turk Bank in partnership with State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations successfully summarized one-month long training in the banking field for ASAN service volunteers.

The ceremony on behalf of the successful conclusion of the training for “Master 2” stage of ASAN School program took place at Azer Turk Bank head office with participants of both organizers.

Representatives of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations thanked Azer Turk Bank for its support of ASAN School and assistance in organizing “Master 2” stage.