Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The customers of Nar have a chance to get even more internet with discounted prices during the holidays. Thus, the users of the operator’s Turbo internet bundles will be able to enjoy the following discounts:

Turbo Se – 1 AZN, 200 MB (*777#02#YES)

Turbo M – 2 AZN, 600 MB (*777#03#YES)

Turbo L– 3 AZN, 1,5 GB (*777#04#YES)

Turbo L+ – 6 AZN, 5 GB (*777#045#YES)