Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (UPDATE)

2017-12-28 17:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 17:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on further improving the management of small- and medium-sized businesses.

Under the decree, a public legal entity, Agency for Development of Small and Medium Enterprises of Azerbaijan, has been created under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the Agency is a public legal entity that supports the development of small- and medium-sized businesses in the country, provides a range of services to the SMEs, coordinates and regulates the services of state bodies in this field.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news