Rosneft's subsidiary to rent office in Tehran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

RN-Exploration LLC, a subsidiary of Russia’s oil company Rosneft, will rent an office in Tehran for one year, RIA Novosti agency reported Dec. 28.

The office with an area of 148.61 square meters will be leased to JSC Rosneft from January 10, 2018 to January 10, 2019, according to the report.