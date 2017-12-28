Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva announced Sports Organizer of Year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Mehriban Aliyeva, was announced the Sports Organizer of the Year by the Association of Sports Journalists of Azerbaijan, Azertac reported.

The President of European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), Farid Gayibov, was announced the Sports Figure of the Year.

