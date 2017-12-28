Azerpoct postpones launch of new service center

2017-12-28 19:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Opening of a new Shebeke service center of Azerbaijan’s Azerpoct LLC in Yasamal district of Baku scheduled for Dec. 29 has been postponed to January 2018, a source in the country’s postal communications market told Trend Dec. 28.

The new center’s opening was postponed because the repair work in the center was not completed, according to the source.

The new center will be located on Sharifzade Str., 75 and will become the second one in Yasamal district and the fifth in Baku.

The center will render services to citizens under a “single window” principle. The new center will be located in the building of the Yasamal telecommunications center.