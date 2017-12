US says believes in visa crisis settlement between Ankara, Washington

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US believes in the settlement of the visa crisis between Ankara and Washington, the US embassy in Turkey said in a message Dec. 28.

According to the message, the US embassy will also restore the issuance of visas to Turkish citizens.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Ankara said in a statement that the issuance of non-immigrant visas to Turkish citizens will be resumed in January 2019.