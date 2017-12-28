Ilham Aliyev approves 2018 budget of Azerbaijani State Oil Fund (UPDATE)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to approve the 2018 budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

According to the approved budget, SOFAZ’s revenues for 2018 are set at 11,559,956,200 manats, expenditures are set at 9,730,221,800 manats.

SOFAZ’s revenues from the sale of profitable oil and gas are forecast at 9,723,786,100 manats, acre payments at 3.612 million manats, income from oil and gas transit through Azerbaijan at 16.34 million manats.

Meanwhile, SOFAZ’s revenues from placement and management of assets are forecast at 1,042,046,100 manats, bonuses paid by investors within oil and gas agreements or in connection with their implementation – at 774,172 manats.

A lion’s share in SOFAZ expenditures will account for transfers to the state budget – 9.216 billion manats.