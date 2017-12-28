Azerbaijan eyes to expand pomegranate export

2017-12-28 20:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Pomegranate producers in Azerbaijan intend to export their products to Europe, the US and Canada, the Azerbaijan Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association told Trend Dec. 28.

The Azerbaijan Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association is trying to get certificates for entering the European market.

"Obtaining such a certificate is not so simple, but we plan to export our products to the markets of Europe, Canada and the US once we get it," the association added.

Most of pomegranates grown in Azerbaijan are exported to the CIS and the countries of Eastern Europe.

“Today, there is a very high demand for Azerbaijani pomegranates,” the association said.

"An increase in the export of pomegranates and pomegranate products to foreign markets has been recently observed,” the association said. “An export mission has been recently sent to Arab countries. A number of contracts have been concluded. The pomegranate products are exported throughout the year. The pomegranates are exported from October until late February-early March. Pomegranates are exported through AZPROMO’s support.”