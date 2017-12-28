Azerbaijan establishes agency for development of SMEs (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has decreed to create the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the decree, the Agency is a public legal entity that supports the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the country, provides a range of services to the SMEs, coordinates and regulates the services of state bodies in this field.

The chairman of the Agency's Supervisory Board is the minister of economy. The executive director manages the Agency. The minister of economy in agreement with the president appoints or dismisses the executive director of the Agency.

Also according to the decree, small and medium-sized entrepreneurship (SME) houses will operate at the ASAN Service centers. The SME houses will operate at the regional departments of the Economy Ministry in those districts of the country where the ASAN Service centers are not available. The SME houses will be controlled by the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

The SME houses will render a range of services, including training, consulting, information, financial and other services.

