Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange to have official rep in Azerbaijan

2017-12-28 20:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Public Association of Councils of Commodity Exchanges will become an official representative of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) in Azerbaijan, BelTA quoted BUCE spokesman Roman Yaniv as saying.

The relevant agreement was signed between Chairman of the BUCE Board Arkady Salikov and adviser of Azerbaijan's Public Association of Councils of Commodity Exchanges Rauf Hajiyev.

The document is a follow-up to the memorandum of understanding signed by the parties during the working visit of Deputy Chairperson of the BUCE Board Irina Narkevich to Baku on November 30, 2017.